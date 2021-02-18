Live: 2021 Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships Day 1

Written by Nathan Bloechl on February 18, 2021

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com 

Des Moines — Follow along here for updates from throughout Day 1 of the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships.

Here’s a look at first round results and updates:

1A:

120 – Marcel Lopez (New London) wins via tech. fall (20-4) over Kaden Abbas (AGWSR). Lopez to the second round Friday.

132 – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) wins via decision (11-4) over Cael Bridgewater (North Linn). Aney will wrestle next on Friday in the second round.

145 – Dominic Lopez (New London) wins via tech. fall (18-2) over Treynor’s Duncan Clark. Lopez to the second round Friday morning.

152 – Josh Glendening (New London) wins via decision (6-4) over Brett Peterson (Lake Mills). Glendening advances to Friday morning’s second round.

170 – Boden Pickle (New London) loses via fall to Don Bosco’s Cade Tenold.

  • Pickle loses via fall to Central Springs’ Kaden Jacobson in his consolation matchup. Pickle sees his tournament come to a close.

195 – Currey Jacobs (New London) loses via fall (5:49) to Ronan Poynton (Regina).

  • Jacobs wins via fall over Cade Striegle (Sigourney-Keota) in the first round consolations. Jacobs keeps his season alive and will wrestle on Friday.

285 – Landon Provino (WACO) loses via fall (0:38) to Chet Buss (North Butler-Clarksville)

  • Provino loses via fall (1:13) to Cody Fox (East Buchanan) in the first round consolations. Provino sees his tournament come to a close.

2A:

113 – Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) vs. Tytan Guerrero (Williamsburg)

120 – Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville) vs. Jack Showalter (Hampton-Dumont)

145 – Sam West (NDWB-Danville) vs. Jackson Rolfs (Decorah)

152 – Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) vs. Joey Potter (Osage)

160 – River Belger (NDWB-Danville) vs. Hayden Taylor (Solon)

170 – C.J. Walrath (NDWB-Danville) vs. Garret Paulson (Estherville Lincoln Central)

285 – Chance Malone (Columbus-WMU) vs. Nick Bronstad (Okoboji)