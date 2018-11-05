Listen to IW President’s Interview on KILJ

You can now listen to our interview with Iowa Wesleyan President regarding the University’s financial situation. The interview was live Monday morning and then recorded and posted to our website. On the KILJ home page click the Archives drop down menu located at the top of the page. From the drop down choose Audio Archives.

Tune in to KILJ FM Tuesday 11/6 at 1 pm, Wednesday 11/7 at 9 am and Friday 11/9 at 5:30 pm to hear the re-broadcast.