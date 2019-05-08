Lindsay Anne Fox (final arrangements)

Lindsay Anne Fox, 26, of Bunnell, Florida and formerly of rural Salem, IA, died Friday, May 3 at her residence in Bunnell.

A funeral mass for Lindsay will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, May 11 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 205 Denning St., Houghton, Iowa. Father Bruce DeRammelaere will celebrate the mass. Burial will be in the St. John Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 AM to 9 PM on Friday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-8 PM Friday evening.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family.

Lindsay Anne Fox was born April 3, 1993 at Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant. She was the daughter of Timothy Edward Conrad and Lorie Kristine Fox Bentler. Lindsay was baptized and confirmed at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant.

Lindsay graduated from Mt. Pleasant Community High School in 2011. During her school years, Lindsay was very active in volleyball, basketball and softball. She also played these sports on several amateur athletic teams. She attended Southeastern Community College for which she played softball as well.

Lindsay had worked for the Alaniz Printing Co. (now Innovaire). She had also been a clerk and cashier at the Hy Vee Convenience Store. In her free time, Lindsay loved to be in the outdoors to be among the animals she adored. While in Florida, Lindsay loved to spend time of the beach of the ocean near Daytona Beach.

Those thankful for sharing in Lindsay’s life include her mother and step father – Chrissy and Randy Bentler of rural Salem; her father and step mother Tim & Jennifer Conrad of West Palm Beach, FL; her siblings – Ryan and Ashlie Bentler, both of rural Salem and Katherine and Megan Conrad, both of Salt Lake City, UT; her grandparents – Gary & Carol Fox of Mt. Pleasant, Raymond and Marlene Bentler of Salem, IA, Gary Conrad of St. Joseph, MO and Mary Cornell of Auburn, AL, as well as a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.