Linda Jo Kruse

Linda Jo Kruse, 67, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at her home.

She was born on May 17, 1953, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Floyd and Elaine (Carmean) Wagner. On May 18, 1974, she married Kenneth Kruse at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton, Iowa.

Survivors include her husband: Kenny; two daughters: Roxanne (Gene) Kruse Hilpert of West Point and Samantha (Brad) Menke of West Point; one son: Phil: (Jill) Kruse of West Point; seven grandchildren: Connor, Cole, Camille, Nilie, Nora, Owen and Mia; one brother: Chuck (Dawn) Wagner of San Antonio, Texas and one aunt: Janet (Gary) Lile. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Deborah.

Linda was a 1971 graduate of Fort Madison Public High School. She worked for Sheaffer Pen Company and Sunshine Daycare. She managed the West Point American Legion, and operated daycare out of her home. Linda was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point and served on the West Point City Council for many years. She and her family owned and operated Phil’s Pub in West Point and Sammy’s in St. Paul. She enjoyed traveling and going out on Tuesday evenings for dinner with friends. Above all, Linda enjoyed her grandchildren and spending time with her family.

Friends may call from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.

Those attending are required to wear a mask and social distance.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established in her memory for St. Mary’s Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.