Linda Dianne Messer

Linda Dianne Messer, age 70, of Washington, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her residence following a lengthy illness.

Private family services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Widdel officiating. A public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorials have been established for Iowa City Hospice or St. James School. Online condolences may be sent for Linda’s family through the web at www.jonesfh.com.

Linda was born September 29, 1949, in Ft. Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Merlin and Louise (Boecker) Martin. She attended school in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, graduating from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1967. Linda was united in marriage to Donald Messer on July 6, 1968, in Olds, Iowa.

Linda and Don have lived in Washington, Iowa, since 1990. Linda was a waitress at the Coffee Cup in Olds, Iowa, and worked at the Washington Community Y Daycare before providing in home day care services. She worked at St. James School for several years and later owned and operated the Backyard Candle Company with her daughter, Tricia. Linda was a member of St. James Catholic Church and was instrumental in starting Earthly Blessings in Washington, Iowa.

She loved quilting, gardening, reading, antiquing , cooking, decorating, going to movies and shopping. She especially enjoyed the time spent with her family and dearly loved her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Donald Messer of Washington, Iowa; daughter, Janelle Schark and husband Richard of Washington, Iowa; daughter, Tricia Whisler and husband Tork of Washington, Iowa; five grandchildren: Haley Black of Washington, Iowa; Kayla Schark of Milo, Iowa; Kelsey Schark of Mitchellville, Iowa; Clay Whisler and Sawyer Whisler of Washington, Iowa; sisters, Yvonne Kerr and husband Nathan of Morning Sun, Iowa; Gloria Wagaman and husband Robert of Livonia, Michigan; brother, James Martin of New London, Iowa; and brother-in-law, Doyle Dunn and wife Donna of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Thomas and Johnny Martin; sister, Patricia Dunn and sister-in-law, Jeanette Martin.