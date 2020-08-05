Linda Dianne MesserWritten by Theresa Rose on August 5, 2020
Linda Dianne Messer, 70, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her residence in Washington, Iowa.
Celebration of life services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington with Pastor Tony Widdel officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church on Saturday afternoon. Interment will be private.
Please visit www.jonesfh.com for the complete obituary previously published.