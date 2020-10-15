Linda Cheryl Stover

Linda Cheryl Stover, 72, of Mt. Pleasant formerly of Janesville, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Henry County Health Center.

Born February 13, 1948, in Hawthorne California, the daughter of Arthur and Ruth (Burgett) Scott. Linda married Larry Niedert and they later divorced. She then married Phil Stover where they resided in Janesville where she worked at Kwik Star. After her husband Phil passed away she moved to Mt. Pleasant to be close to family. She enjoyed trying her luck on lottery tickets, playing cards, bingo and numerous other games. Linda had a special zest for life and loved spending time with her family. Linda had many friends and cherished each and every one of them.

Linda is survived by her mother Ruth of Mt. Pleasant; 2 sisters Janice (John) Larsen and Donna (Scott) White both of Mt. Pleasant; brother MSG U.S. Army (Retired) Robert Scott (Jenise Trappe) of North Little Rock, Arkansas; 3 sons, SFC U.S. Army (Retired) Doug (Karyn) Niedert of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, Mike (Wendy) Niedert of Riverside, and Jeff Niedert of Marshalltown; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Preceding Linda in death are her father Arthur, husband Phil and son David Niedert.

According to Linda’s wishes her body has been cremated and there will be no services at this time. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mt. Pleasant is caring for Linda and her family. www.powellfuneralhomes.com