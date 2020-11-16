Library Closing Due to Covid

The Mount Pleasant Public Library will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, November 17, 2020. All requested materials will be placed in the atrium. If you have items

on reserve, please call to let them know when you will be picking them. Staff will continue to serve the public during regular business hours: Monday-Thursday 9-8, Friday 9-5:30, and Saturday 9-2. Materials will be placed in the atrium at 9am, noon, and 4pm. Items can be placed on reserve by logging in to your account through the online catalog. You may also call the library (319-385-1490) and a staff member will place them on reserve for you. Please return materials in the drop-box in the alley.If students need papers printed, please contact the library.