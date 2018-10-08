Lethia Graber

Lethia Emma Graber, 96, of rural Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 12:49 p.m. Sunday, October 7, 2018 at her home in Donnellson surrounded by her family.

She was born September 25, 1922, in Fort Madison, Iowa and was the daughter of Adolf and Lida (Scott) Schlak. On January 10, 1943, she married David Lowell Graber in Fort Madison, Iowa. They celebrated seventy-four years of marriage until he died on May 19, 2017.

Survivors include one son: Dean (Esther) Graber of Donnellson, Iowa; three grandchildren: Jenny (Jeff) Wood of Kelly, Iowa, David (Jessica) Graber of Carlisle, Iowa and Daniel Graber of Norwalk, Iowa (Natalie Knudson of Ames, Iowa); eight great-grandchildren: Ian Dixon, Ezra and Aaron Graber, Caleb, Issac, Grace, Ethan and Jude Wood. Also surviving are two nieces: Mary Beth Luttennegger and Coleen Hamman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: David; one sister and two brothers.

Lethia graduated from Fort Madison High School in 1940 and was one of the first from her senior class to work half days in the office at Sheaffer Pen Co. She worked at Sheaffer Pen Co.; Dennens in Cheyenne, Wyoming and retired from the United States Department of Commerce Census Bureau in 1984. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Madison. She enjoyed landscaping, refinishing antiques that she had found, maintaining her flowers, quilting and sewing. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Pastor Dean Graber officiating.

Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery, Fort Madison, Iowa.

Memorials have been established in her memory for First Baptist Church in Fort Madison or Great River Hospice.

