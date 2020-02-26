Lester John ReschlyWritten by Theresa Rose on February 26, 2020
Lester John Reschly, 85, of Columbia, MO, formally of Wayland, IA, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia, MO.
A family graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Wayland, IA, with a memorial service in Columbia at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for the Lenoir Woods Benevolent Care Fund. The Beatty Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Survivors include his wife Shirley of 67 years, children; Debbie Reschly, Jason Reschly, Jolene Reschly, “exchange” daughter Yvonne van de Pol and family, siblings; Mary Cross, David (Doot), Mark (Linda) Reschly, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Les in death were his parents, sister Ann Martin and brother Chris Reschly.