Lester John Reschly

Lester John Reschly, 85, of Columbia, MO, formally of Wayland, IA, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Lenoir Woods in Columbia, MO.

A family graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Wayland, IA, with a memorial service in Columbia at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for the Lenoir Woods Benevolent Care Fund. The Beatty Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Survivors include his wife Shirley of 67 years, children; Debbie Reschly, Jason Reschly, Jolene Reschly, “exchange” daughter Yvonne van de Pol and family, siblings; Mary Cross, David (Doot), Mark (Linda) Reschly, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Les in death were his parents, sister Ann Martin and brother Chris Reschly.