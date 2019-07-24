Leslie D. McCarty, Sr.

Leslie D. McCarty, Sr., 76, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away at his home on July 19, 2019. He was born at home on February 13, 1943 to Thomas and Madeline Slutts McCarty. Leslie was a lifelong resident of Van Buren County. He married Betty Darlene Lewman on March 31, 1962 in Kahoka, Missouri.

Leslie spent his career as a machinist for Rockwell Collins. He was known for his great sense of humor and was a practical joker. Leslie enjoyed fishing, gardening, and raising chickens. He and Betty enjoyed selling their eggs and vegetables at the Farmer’s Market. Most of all he loved his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; seven children, Ronnie McRoy, Billie McRoy, Carl McRoy (Barbara), Brenda Powlaski (Terry), Donald Baines (Brandy), Leslie D. McCarty Jr. (Bonnie), Alex McRoy (Kristen); 12 grandchildren, Ryan, Samantha, Stephanie, Karissa, Sarah, Billie Gene, Levi, Brooke, Trent, Josh, Brett, Colton; 5 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gary McCarty (Judy).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Madeline McCarty; a son, Thomas Ray McCarty; 9 siblings, Verna, Carolyn, Audrey, Lovenia, Bob, Art, Dick, Jim and Donnie.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Visitation will open at 9:00 a.m. and family will be present to greet from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Memorial contributions in Leslie’s honor may be directed to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.