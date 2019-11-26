Leroy G. Hickey

Leroy G. Hickey, 89, of Winfield, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Parkview Home in Wayland. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral Home, formerly Honts Funeral Home, in Winfield. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Cottonwood Cemetery, with military rites provided by the Winfield American Legion #643. Following the committal services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Open Bible Church Youth Center in Winfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Max B RC Model Airplane Club in memory of Leroy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Leroy Gene Hickey was born on March 24, 1930, in Mead, Kansas, the son of Glen and Alice Annie (Pope) Hickey. He attended the Mead, Kansas School. Leroy proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. On October 5, 1955, Leroy was united in marriage to Verda DeCamp in Casper, Wyoming. He was a Union Pipefitter and a Welder. Leroy was a member of the Pipefitters Local Union in Burlington #212 and then Pipefitters Local Union #125 in Cedar Rapids and the B Max RC Model Airplane Club in Burlington. He enjoyed radio controlled airplanes and fishing.

Leroy will be deeply missed by his wife, Verda of Winfield; daughter-in-law, Nikki Hickey of Winfield; step-granddaughter, Misty Bruders of Winfield; step-great grandchildren, Kaya Day and John Day and one brother, Dean (Janice) Hickey of Joliet, Illinois.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, son, Randy Hickey and one sister, Glenda Ann Weeks.