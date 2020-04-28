Leo E. Chapuis

Leo E. Chapuis, 87, of New London, died April 27, 2020 at New London Specialty Care. He was born September 12, 1932 in Fairfield to Walter E. and Lucille Harriett Comingore Chapuis. On October 3, 1959 he married Patricia Ann Bloyd in Lewistown, Illinois. He attended country grade school, graduated from Fairfield High School and was a member of New London United Methodist Church.

Leo served in the Army and National Guard. He worked at IAAP, General Electric, and retired from Case in 1995. He also farmed, enjoyed going to auctions, car shows, tractor pulls, sawing wood, working in his shop and helping others. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Deanna Calhoun of Mt. Pleasant and Teresa (Tim) Coleman of Fairfield; four grandchildren, Will, Sarah, Tammy and

Leanne; five great-grandsons, Brock, Kade, Alex, Liam and Hunter; sister Edna Walls of Garland, Texas; sister-in-law Marilyn Gilpin of Lewistown and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Edward and son-in-law Norman Calhoun.

In keeping with Governor Reynolds executive order during the COVID-19 health crisis, a private family graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Mt. Pleasant with Pastor Kathleen Moore officiating. A memorial has been established in his memory. Elliott Chapel, New London is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.