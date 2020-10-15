Lee County Now a Home Base Iowa Community

Governor Reynolds recognized Lee County as one of the newest Home Base Iowa Communities in Iowa at the 11th Annual Statewide Veterans Conference yesterday. Becoming a Home Base Iowa Community helps recruit new veterans to our county and match them with local career opportunities. “Working together, we can make Iowa the state of first choice for Veterans, transitioning military personnel and their families,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. Home Base Iowa designates qualified communities as centers of opportunity for military veterans based on four standards: · Within a designated community, at least 10 percent of eligible, hiring businesses must become HBI businesses and pledged to hire veterans, · Community develops its own incentive package for veterans, · Community prominently displays HBI Community designation, and · Community must obtain a resolution of support from the appropriate local governing body “We are excited to receive this designation,” commented Lee County EDG Project Director Dana Millard, who spoke at the conference. Lee County EDG put together a steering committee of representatives from the Lee County Board of Supervisors, Keokuk and Fort Madison chambers and industry representatives that were also veterans themselves to help guide the process. “It was important for us to include local veterans in our process,” stated Millard. “We wanted to make sure we were creating something that veterans actually wanted.” “We are grateful to see Lee County join other communities in receiving the Home Base Iowa designation. The entire community can be proud of this remarkable accomplishment and commitment towards our Veterans, military personnel and their family members” said Jathan Chicoine, Home Base Iowa Program Manager for State and Strategic Initiatives. Lee County EDG plans on continuing to add to the program and provide value not only to our veterans but local industry who are looking for skilled workforce who possess the traits many who serve in the military obtain through their service.