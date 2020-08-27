Lee County Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide

On August 4, 2020, Lee County deputies and Iowa State Patrol Troopers responded to Highway 2 east of Donnellson, Iowa, for a three-vehicle collision. An investigation determined that a silver 2005 Nissan Frontier, operated by Chad Ray Davis of Donnellson, was traveling east on Highway 2 when he failed to maintain control and struck a stationary 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by Michael Dean Horn. Horn and his passenger, identified as Linda Sue Horn, were stopped in the eastbound lane of traffic at a construction project. This collision then caused the motorcycle to strike the rear end of a stationary 2021 Mack truck that was also stopped in the eastbound lane. The impacts resulted in the immediate deaths of Michael and Linda Horn.

On August 26, 2020, Chad Davis was taken into custody without incident in Donnellson. Mr. Davis was charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Operating Under the Influence, Failure to Maintain Control, Driving While License Suspended, and Failure to File SR-22 Insurance. Davis is being held at the Lee County Correctional Center.

Many agencies assisted in the investigation: Iowa State Patrol, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Ambulance, Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Iowa DOT Maintenance, Donnellson Police Department, Donnellson Fire Department, and the Lee County Attorney’s Office.