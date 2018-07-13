Lee County Leadership accepting nominations and applications

The Lee County Leadership Program is a collaborative effort designed to bring emerging and existing leaders together to guide and foster positive change in Lee County.

Each year participants are trained in community-based leadership skills. In addition, participants will interact with local leaders and learn about Lee County resources during community organized tours and leadership panel discussions.

Nominations and applications are being accepted online on the Chambers’ and Extension websites. Those nominated will be informed of who nominated them and encouraged to fill out an application. Applications will be accepted through September 21, 2018.

“We are looking for individuals who want to become more involved in community leadership. Participants will learn skills and build networks to assist them in implementing projects for the betterment of Lee County,” said Shelley Oltmans, Keokuk Area Chamber of Commerce Director.

The program consists of seven sessions, participation in Southeast Iowa Region Days, and graduation, and runs from October 2018 to May 2019.

To submit a nomination or application, visit the websites of the Keokuk Area Chamber of Commerce, Fort Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, or Lee County Extension.

The Lee County Leadership Program is a partnership between the Fort Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, Keokuk Area Chamber of Commerce and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Lee County. It is also supported by a steering committee with representatives from Alliant Energy, Lee County Auditor’s Office, Lee County Health Department, Connection Insurance, and Southeastern Community College.