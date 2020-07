Lee County Fair Swine Show Results

Swine Results from Friday at the Lee County Fair….

Champion Senior Showperson: Riley Stuecker

Champion Intermediate Showperson: Brody Moeller

Champion Junior Showperson: Owen Swan

Champion Breeding Gilt: Haley Lampe

Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt: Riley Stuecker

Champion Derby Gilt: Alexander Schwartz

Champion Derby Barrow: Alexander Schwartz

Champion Derby Swine: Alexander Schwartz

Reserve Champion Derby Swine: Ward Fraise

Champion Competitive Swine Gilt: Jayden Mueller

Champion Competitive Swine Barrow: Korben Moeller

Champion Competitive Swine Live: Jayden Mueller

Reserve Champion Competitive Swine Live: Korben Moeller

Champion Competitive Swine Gilt: Jayden Mueller

Champion Competitive Swine Barrow: Korben Moeller

Champion Competitive Swine Live: Jayden Mueller

Reserve Champion Competitive Swine Live: Korben Moeller

Champion Junior Competitive Swine Overall: Taylor Jones

Champion Intermediate Competitive Swine Overall: Josh Hawk

Champion Senior Competitive Swine Overall: Dylan Stuecker

Champion Market Gilt: Adelyn Lampe

Champion Market Barrow: Haley Lampe

Champion Market Swine: Adelyn Lampe

Reserve Champion Market Swine: Riley Stuecker

Supreme Champion Swine: Adelyn Lampe

1st Place Rate of Gain: Taylor Jones

2nd Place Rate of Gain: Dylan Stuecker