Lee County Fair Royalty

The 2018 Lee County Fair Queen is Summer Smith. Summer was crowned in opening ceremonies Wednesday night in front of the grand stand at the fair grounds in Donnellson. First runner up is Madison Mohrfeld and second runner up is Brooklyn Pardall. Summer was also selected by the other contestants as Miss Congeniality.

Maran Doty is this year’s Junior Fair Queen and Haley Lampe is first runner up.

The fair brought back the Little Miss and Mr. contest. The winners drawn out of the basket were Julia Fraise, the daughter of Wendy and BJ Fraise of Donnellson and Memphis Anderson, the son of Seth and Elizabeth Anderson of Keokuk.

The KILJ Brownfield Youth Ag Awards were also presented Wednesday during the opening ceremonies to Cole Moeller and Madison Mohrfeld.