Lee County Fair Brownfield Ag Youth Award

KILJ Radio made two special presentations during opening ceremonies Wednesday at the Lee County Fair. Each year at this time Brownfield Ag News, of which KILJ is a long time affiliate, sponsors the Iowa Ag Youth awards. Brownfield and KILJ partner to support local youth by choosing two recipients and making this presentation. The award is presented to a young lady and a young man recognizing them for their various accomplishments whether those be in school, 4H, or other areas of interest. But also for the leadership they have shown. Each recipient received a belt buckle award and a Wal Mart Gift card for their 4H clubs. The first award went to the Lee County Fair Queen Brooklyn Pardall. She is the daughter of Stacy and Eric Pardall. Brooklyn received her high school diploma this spring from Central Lee High School but not before she graduated from Southeastern Community College. While at Central Lee she was a member of FFA. Brooklyn is the current Iowa Honey Queen and has participated in leadership roles in 4H at both the county and the state level. Following participation in the state science fair Brooklyn was selected for the International Science and Engineering Fair in both 2018 and 2019. With a CNA certification, and college credits under her belt Brooklyn has been accepted into the Honors Program at the University of Iowa and will study cellular and developmental biology on her way to a medical degree. Our second recipient is Kyle Bredemeyer the son of Tess and Brian Bredemeyer. Kyle is a graduate of Holy Trinity where he was involved in basketball, golf and National Honor Society. You may even have heard him sing the National Anthem here at the fair. Kyle has been very active in 4H as a member of the Busy Workers and has held all the offices including president last year. He also received the outstanding senior boy award and has served as the Junior Superintendent in the goat area. Kyle also participated in FFA thru the Central Lee program. He has shown hogs and sheep at both the county fair and the state fair. He has also worked on community service projects for Heifer International and the Ronald McDonald House. In the fall Kyle plans to attend Iowa State University to study animal science. Both these young people have also given of their time to help out the 4H and extension programs as well as volunteering during Fair time. They were highly recommended for this award by the Extension office. Two more Youth Awards will be presented at the Henry County Fair Wednesday July 17 at the beginning of the Fair Queen contest.