Lee County Daycare Supervisor Charged in Child’s Death

December 3, 2018, at approximately 8:48 AM, the Lee County Emergency Medical Service Paramedics were dispatched and responded to an unresponsive child at the Raisin Em Up Daycare, located at 607 Park Street in Donnellson. The child was transported to the Fort Madison Community Hospital and later transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics where the child was provided advanced medical treatment. On December 11 the child was taken off life support and was pronounced deceased. Thursday, August 22, Laura McDowell, the site supervisor and lead teacher of the daycare was charged with the crime of Child Endangerment Causing a Death, a Class B Felony, in violation of Iowa Code 726.6 (1) (d). McDowell was booked into the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Jail pursuant to a warrant. This was a joint investigation by the Donnellson Police Department, the Lee County Attorney’s Office, the Iowa Department of Human Services, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.