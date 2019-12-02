Lee County Crash Reports

The Lee County Sheriff’s office investigated an accident Thursday at about 6:30 am at 2116 290th Avenue. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a pickup in the ditch. It looked like the truck had come to close to the shoulder and loose gravel caused it to go into the ditch. Apparently the driver left the scene before law enforcement arrived. A search of the area turned up a rifle, a pistol and empty beer cans. The investigation into the incident continues. The pickup is registered to William Steward of Donnellson.

November 30 Lee County Deputies investigated another single vehicle crash that occurred in the 1700 block of West Point Road. A vehicle owned by Bryce Meyer of Ft. Madison left the roadway, entered the ditch and went thru a fence. The vehicle narrowly missed a power line pole and then went sideways thru an outbuilding. It went thru another fence before hitting a tree. No driver was found at the scene but the air bags had deployed. The property owner told deputies he received a phone call from Dilan Mabeus who said Meyer had been the driver and that Meyer planned to pay for damages and would pick up the damaged vehicle.