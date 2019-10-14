Lee County ATV Accident

The Lee County Sheriff’s office investigated an ATV accident Saturday at about 7:30 pm at 2461 Carbide Lane. Dispatch advised the ATV had rolled in the woods and there were injuries. Responders were also made aware the injured party was being transported to a nearby house. That person was identified as Dale Hagmeier. Two other people, also on the ATV, said the vehicle rolled when they tried to drive out of a ditch. They jumped clear but the ATV rolled on top of Hagmeier. Hagmeier was taken by ambulance to Unity Point Hospital.