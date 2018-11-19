Lee County Accidents Due to Slick Roads

The Lee County Sheriff’s office investigated a single vehicle accident Saturday at 6 pm near the intersection of 200th Street and 200th Ave. Riley Stewart of Donnellson tried to stop at the intersection but due to the slick road conditions lost control of his truck. The truck went thru the intersection and into a ditch. Stewart received a minor bump to head but was otherwise uninjured.

Sunday morning just after 11:30 Lee County Sheriff’s office investigated another accident that could be blamed on road conditions. Chelsea Watson of Pearl was driving south in the 1700 block of West Point Road attempting to negotiate a curve. The vehicle hit a slick patch and went off the road and thru a fence. No injuries were reported.