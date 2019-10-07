Leaders Representing Iowa, Missouri and Illinois to Speak at Tri-State Development Summit

Innovation Through Collaboration is the theme for the 2019 Tri-State Development Summit

(TSDS), to be held Friday, October 25 at 9:00 AM in the Quincy Community Theatre located inside

the Oakley Lindsay Center, 300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy, IL 62301. Registration is now open.

Special keynote and guest speakers include Ray LaHood, former U.S. Secretary of Transportation

and U.S. Representative for Illinois 18th congressional district; Nikki Budzinski, Senior Advisor to

Illinois’ Governor Pritzker; and John Sullivan, Illinois Agriculture Director.

“One thing I’ve learned as a farmer, business owner, legislator and now as Director of the Illinois

Department of Ag is the importance of bringing together community leaders when there are

problems needing solved,” said John Sullivan, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

“The Tri-State Development Summit was created by community leaders and has been improving

the quality of life for individuals and businesses in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri for over 20 years.”

Morning session will include a three-state panel on “The Complexity of Connectivity,” moderated

by Executive Vice President of the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance, Kristi Ray. Ms. Ray also

sits on the steering committee of the Summit and is the TSDS Broadband Task Force Chair. She will

be joined by Tim Fencl, General Manager & CEO of Danville Mutual Telephone Company; Bob

Winsel, CEO of Ralls County Electric Cooperative and Jim Broemmer, Chief Executive Officer, Adams

Fiber / Adams Telephone Co-Operative.

“Connecting our rural communities is fundamental to all aspects of growth and prosperity for our

region,” states Mr. Fencl. “Broadband is an essential piece of the puzzle in making the Tri-State area

a better place to live, work, and play.” Fencl continues, “The Summit brings together key partners

that are all working to improve the areas of connectivity, housing, transportation, economic

development, and tourism. Our region is better off because of the Tri-State Summit and the work it

continues to foster.”

The afternoon sessions are impactful, educational presentations focused on workforce and

lobbying. Topics and speakers include:

• “Creating a Common Workforce Language Between Education, Business, and

Industry” by Dennis Fraise | COO, Lee County Economic Development Group in Iowa

• “Jobs, Jobs, Everywhere a Job… But Where Are All The People?!” by Kyle Moore | Mayor,

City of Quincy, Illinois

• “Integrating Immigration Into Workforce Solutions” by Jeremy Hess | Director of

Economic Development, Greater Burlington Partnership in Iowa

• “The Power of Lobbying” by Aaron Baker | Vice President, Clout Public Affairs in Missouri.

“The Tri-State area is most effective when it speaks with one voice,” said Aaron Baker. “By working

together and learning best practices, we can continue to make this a better place to live and work.“

New this year an additional networking opportunity will be held the evening before the Summit on

Thursday, October 24 at 5:00 PM in the Dick Brothers Brewery Stock House & Museum, located

at 929 York St. in Quincy, IL. Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in a hosted speed

networking experience, as well as history and tunnel tours of the Brewery. Appetizers and cash bar

will be available.

Business partnerships, which include tickets, are available and registration is open at

www.TriStateOfMind.com. $45 ticket includes program lunch + Thursday tours & networking.

Currently, 36 counties comprise the one “Tri-State of Mind” for western Illinois, northeast Missouri

and southwest Iowa. Counties served now include 14 in Illinois, 14 in Missouri and 8 in Iowa,

making the population supported over 700,000.

The Mission of the Tri-State Development Summit is to bring together Tri-State area leaders to

define common issues; To develop an on-going dialogue to effectively address those issues; And to

improve the quality of life of the entire tri-state region through economic development activities.

For more information about the Tri-State Development Summit please visit our website at

TriStateOfMind.com, or call (217) 223-4313.

###