Lea Cardoni

Lea Ann Cardoni, 61, of Danville, Iowa, was called home to heaven on February 24, 2021 at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington from cancer.

A celebratory mass and celebration of life will be held at a future date. Elliott Chapel, New London, is assisting the family and online condolences may be expressed at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Great River Hospice House or Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.