Lawrence “Larry” Erwin Petermann

Lawrence “Larry” Erwin Petermann, 91, passed away in Evergreen, CO on September 30, 2020.

Lawrence is survived by his wife Donna, of Westcliffe, CO and his 4 children Janessa Petermann (Eagle, CO), Kirsten (Cash) Hodson (Conifer, CO), Marta (A.J.) Petermann (Cedar Rapids, IA), Thor Petermann (Stanwood, IA) and sister Delores Mehaffy (Apple Valley, MN) along with numerous family and friends whom he greatly cherished. He was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Grace and his beloved brother-in-law Dwight Mehaffy.

Lawrence was born on July 15, 1929 in West Burlington, IA to Erwin and Grace Petermann. Lawrence graduated from West Burlington High School in 1946. After high school, he attended college before joining the United States Airforce where he served as a radar technician in the Korean War.

He spent most of his life in Mount Pleasant, IA where he owned and operated P&M Firestone along with his brother-in-law Dwight Mehaffy. He enjoyed bird hunting on his farm, fishing, and numerous construction projects with his father. He loved watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, especially basketball. He cherished his time spent with family. He was an elder and a deacon at the First Presbyterian Church of Mount Pleasant.

Lawrence was a wonderful father. His children were the light of his life. Many people refer to Lawrence as the most genuine person they had ever met. He loved people and took a deep interest in others’ lives; he could chat for hours. He always had a smile on his face and maintained a positive attitude. He was a class act, warm and genuine person that could always lift your spirits up. He will be missed beyond measure.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Olson Powell Memorial Chapel in Mount Pleasant, IA. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until service time. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are required for attendance. His final resting place will be Prairie Grove Cemetery in rural West Burlington, IA, with military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. Memorials may be directed to the Lawrence Petermann Memorial and sent to Marta Petermann, 2607 B Ave N.E. Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52402. If you are unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on Powell Funeral Homes Facebook page.