Law Enforcement Presence on Oakland Mills Road

Law Enforcement Presence on Oakland Mills RoadWritten by Theresa Rose on March 17, 2020
Anyone driving the Oakland Mills Road Monday just before 10 am would have seen multiple law enforcement vehicles stopped with an SUV near the KILJ drive entrance. At that time officers informed KILJ that they had been alerted to an erratic driver that would not pull over. When they did get the vehicle stopped they discovered that it looked like a medical impairment situation. No other information was made available.