LaVerne Mark Faulkner

LaVerne Mark Faulkner, 63, of rural Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 1:17 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, near Donnellson.

He was born on August 13, 1955, in Carthage, Illinois, the son of Roy Eldon and Thelma Ruth (Hudson) Faulkner. On March 23, 1978, he married Karen L. Baum in Kahoka, Missouri. She preceded him in death on December 24, 2011.

Survivors include one son: Christopher (Stacey) Faulkner of Eldridge, Iowa; one grandson: Hoyt Faulkner; one granddaughter: Amelia Faulkner; nephew (that was like a son): Greg Cantrell; four sisters: Marcia (Gary) Stiller, Sharon Dimit, Pat (Richard) Millmier and Donna (Nik) Wasielewski and fiancé: Debbie Smith. Also surviving are ten nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Karen and one son: Michael.

LaVerne graduated from Central Lee High School. He was a farmer and Wal-Mart Distribution maintenance supervisor/manager. LaVerne enjoyed farming, fishing, deer hunting, recounting hunting stories and he especially enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Friday, June 14, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson where the family will receive friends from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

Following the visitation, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at the funeral home. They invite you to help them highlight LaVerne and Michaels’ life adventures by sharing stories and memories.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Hickory Haven Cemetery in rural Farmington. The procession will leave Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com. Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.