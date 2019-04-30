Laverne John Kirchner

Laverne John Kirchner, 71, of Moberly, Missouri, formerly of Montrose, Iowa, passed away at 9:20 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019, at his daughter’s home in Ottumwa, Iowa.

He was born on February 9, 1948, in Montrose, Iowa, the son of Albert and Hazel (Johnson) Kirchner.

Survivors include three daughters: Sylvia (James) Engles, Kathy Stevens and Kelly (Marcus) Taylor; four grandchildren: Heather Scigliano, Ty Stevens, Dalton Stevens and Jonte Byrn and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters: Ruth Neuman and Betty Kirchner.

Laverne retired from Trellex Morse in Keokuk, Iowa, where he worked as a mixer operator. He enjoyed fishing.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation. No services are being planned.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be made at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.