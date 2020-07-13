Laura Patricia Roach

Laura Patricia Roach, 61, of Salem passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home in Salem.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Salem Friends Church in Salem with her son Bill Roach and Tom Palmer officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until time of service at the church on Friday. Burial will follow in the Salem East Cemetery. A memorial has been established for Missions in her memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com