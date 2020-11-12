Laura Joan Cooper

Laura Joan Cooper, 87, of Denmark, Iowa passed away at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at her home.

Born on December 15, 1932, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Earl and Laura (Schnider) Vincent. She married Herbert L. Hissem on November 9, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas. He preceded her in death on September 7, 1957. She then remarried to Roger J. Cooper on December 17, 1960, in Fort Madison, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 4, 1980.

Survivors include her four children: Keating (Janet) Hissem of Montrose; Laura Lee Cooper McCollister of Naples, Florida; Rachella Dravis of Denmark; Kenny (Kerry) Cooper of Fort Madison; one daughter-in-law: Julie Aubé of Tenerife, Spain; eight grandchildren: Heather (Matt) Fuger, Jeremy (Kelli) Hissem, Kelsey (Ben) Summers, Kole Cooper, Kameron (Makenzie) Cooper, Emma (Brady) Roth, Marie Esther Aubé-Cooper, Arantxa Aubé-Cooper; five great-grandchildren: Lily (Brian), Keating, Kinsey, Kaylin, Blake. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Herbert; husband: Roger; one son: Jeffrey Cooper; five brothers; a sister and one son-in-law: Bradley Dravis.

Laura retired from Sheaffer Pen Company in the summer of 1997. She loved playing various games from bingo and sudoku to penny slots down in Florida where she resided for her winters. She enjoyed bowling and even tried her hand in softball. Her desire for music started at a young age with her love for the piano, magnifying throughout her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Family gatherings filled the room with joyous sounds of various musical talents. She loved her family tremendously by supporting her kids and grandkids in all they were a part of. In all, her family was most important.

Calling hours will be Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point.

A Graveside Service will be Monday, November 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fort Madison, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name for the Denmark Fire & Rescue.

Schmitz Funeral Homes of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at schmitzfuneralhomes.com.