Laura Elizabeth Bilderback

Laura Elizabeth Bilderback age 93 of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, formerly of Tennessee, Illinois, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the Park Place Elder Living. She was born August 21, 1927, in Augusta, Illinois, to Walter H. and Madge O’Bryant McPherson. She was united in marriage June 4, 1949, in Carthage to Ivan L. Bilderback. He preceded her in death October 30, 2002.

Surviving to mourn her passing are one son: Bryant (Pamela) Bilderback, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, four grandchildren: Buffy (Matt) Simons, Abby (Allen) Wiseman, both of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, Lucas McCoy, Libertyville, Iowa, Grant Metcalf, Grinnell, Iowa, ten great grandchildren: Asiah (Kiley) Miller, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, Nathanial Zaragoza, University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, Elizabeth Simons, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, Dekin Gradyn, Brylee Wiseman, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, Page and Tayia McCoy, Fairfield, Iowa, Bohanan McCoy, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, Lindy, Nye, Kahoka, Missouri, one brother: Loy (Chris) McPherson, Goodman, Missouri, one sister: Alice Holdcroft, Macomb, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins from both the McPherson and Bilderback families.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother: George McPherson and one niece: Bea McPherson.

Laura was a member of the Tennessee United Methodist Church, where she was the treasurer for many years, she then became a member of the Colchester United Methodist Church after Tennessee closed. She worked along side her husband Ivan as the bookkeeper for Bilderback Elevator grain and feed business in Tennessee until it was sold in 1979. She later worked for Frank and Sandy Kessler with their pre-school and day care business west of Macomb. Laura enjoyed the time she spent with friends having coffee at the Tennessee Cafe, then at at the Park Place Elder Living.

Private funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Jones Mortuary in Colchester with Rev. Jim Clayton and Pastor Gerald White. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Augusta at a later date. Friends may view and sign the register book at the funeral home after 8:30 A.M. till 6:00 P.M. Saturday, December 12, 2020. then from 8:30 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Sunday, at the funeral home. Memorials are to Colchester United Methodist Church, Tennessee Faith Fellowship Church, or Park Place Elder Living Activities Department. Online condolence may be expressed to the family at www.jonesmortuaryfh.com.