Latest MP Street Work Update

Work on drainage improvements continue on Monroe St. and grading has began for the placement of subbase rock. Kinney & Sons hope weather permitting to finish preparing Monroe St. for paving Jefferson St. to Main St. by the end of the coming week. Kinney & Sons will begin installing drainage improvements on Main St. Friday May 24th or Monday May 27th. Grading and placement of subbase rock will follow. Weather permitting paving on Main St. will follow Monroe St. in a few days.

Mike Nelson Concrete will be moving in to start paving Friday May 31st or Monday June 3rd weather permitting. Crews will not be closing the Monroe St. & Main St. intersection down until all work is completed on Monroe St. between Jefferson & Main St. and Main St. Washington St. to Monroe St.