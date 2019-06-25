Last Minute Change

Starting at approximately 11:00 A.M. today Tuesday June 25th Mt Pleasant Utilities will be digging on the East Side of the S. Jefferson St. & W. Clay St. Intersection. There will be no thru traffic from the South of the S. Jefferson & Clay St. intersection North from Warren St. The only traffic that will be allowed in the intersection will be from the East on Clay St from Main St. & North on Jefferson St. This work will probably take into tomorrow Wednesday June 26th to complete so plan on this intersection not being open this evening except for from the East on Clay St. & North on Jefferson St. Thanks for your patience.