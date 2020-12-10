Larry Dean Baldosier

Larry Dean Baldosier, 78, of Mt. Pleasant passed from this life on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois from complications from the covid virus.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Chaplain Gordon Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Lockridge Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. The family will not be present. Memorials may be directed to the Green Mound Church of God or to Every Step Hospice the Mt. Pleasant office in his memory. Those attending the service are asked to wear a mask.

