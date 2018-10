Larry Dale Jacoba

Larry Dale Jacoba, 81, of Yarmouth, died Friday, September 28, 2018 at his home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 Friday at Peace Lutheran Church, Prairie Grove, West Burlington with Rev. Kathleen Wohlers officiating. Visitation will begin at noon on Thursday at Elliott Chapel with the family present from 5 – 7 PM. A memorial has been established.