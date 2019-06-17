Lacey Keosauqua to Host Event About Gizzard Shad Removal

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a public meeting at 6 p.m., June 25, at the Lacey Keosaqua State Park main lodge at the west entrance, to discuss the proposed removal of gizzard shad from Lake Sugema. Gizzard shad, an injurious species, were illegally introduced to Lake Sugema in 2015. Growing gizzard shad populations have reduced game fish populations, decreased water quality and limited fishing activity. Information will be presented on the history of the Lake Sugema fish community, the problems gizzard shad have caused, and plans to eliminate this injurious species.