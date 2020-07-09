KILJ’s Postseason Broadcast Schedule

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ Playoff Broadcast Schedule (more added later and subject to change based on Mount Pleasant baseball):

July 11th — Wapello at New London Baseball — 7:00 p.m.

July 13th — Holy Trinity at New London Softball — 7:00 p.m.

July 14th — Lisbon/Highland at New London Baseball (if win July 11th) — 7:00 p.m.

July 15th — New London/Holy Trinity at Winfield-Mount Union — 7:00 p.m.

July 16th — Mount Pleasant Softball at Burlington — 7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT FINALS for Baseball — July 18th

DISTRICT SEMIS for Softball — July 17th

DISTRICT FINALS for Softball — July 20th