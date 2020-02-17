KILJ Tournament Trail Coverage Schedule

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

The KILJ Tournament Trail kicks off in full swing this week with several area schools beginning their playoff push and State Wrestling beginning on Thursday.

Here’s a look at our weekly schedule:

Tonight: 2A Boys’ Basketball First Round – Danville vs. Central Lee (6:30 p.m.) and Mediapolis vs. West Liberty (8:00 p.m.) on KILJ-FM and kilj.com.

Tuesday: 2A Girls’ Basketball Second Round – Danville vs. Mediapolis (7:00 p.m.) on KILJ-FM and kilj.com.