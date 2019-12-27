KILJ Sports Year in Review: Quarter Two

April:

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girls and boys track teams sent a number of athletes to the 2019 Drake Relays in Des Moines.

Sam Beatty started the weekend off in the high jump, while Iowa recruit Abby Ryon will ran in the 3000 meter race.

Day Two saw Chase Lamm run in the 110 high hurdles, Lexie Magnani throw the shot while Zach Beason competed in the discus.

Khang Truong and Rylan Seberg competed in the long jump as well.

On the final day of Drake Relays, several Panther relay teams competed in including boys’ shuttle hurdle relay, girls’ and boys’ 4x100m, while Maggie Cristoforo competed in the 400m hurdles.

A Mount Pleasant senior is taking her talents to Mount Pleasant. Senior Maddie Williamson has committed to play basketball next year at Iowa Wesleyan University.

Williamson helped guide the Panthers to six wins last year, leading the team with 11.6 points per game while hitting 31% of her three-point shots.

She joins a talented group of girls currently under rookie head coach Temaine Wright.

The Tigers finished last season 5-18.

May:

The Iowa Wesleyan Softball team had a Cinderella season for the record books in 2019 year and their season will continued on in the NCAA post-season.

After earning a pair of come-from-behind victories against Blackburn College in Mount Pleasant, the Tiger softball team became the first female program at Iowa Wesleyan to qualify for the postseason since arriving in NCAA Division III.

It was quite the performance for our area competitors at the 2019 Co-Ed State Track and Field Meet in Des Moines.

We saw several amazing team and individual performances.

The Mount Pleasant boys’ finished 6th in 3A.

The girls’ finished 13th.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton was the team title winner on the 3A boys’ side, while Glenwood was the girls’ winner.

A thank you is required to all of our great sponsors for helping make coverage of State Track possible!

Congrats on a great season for all of our area track athletes, we can’t wait for next year!

The Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ golf team qualified for the 2019 State Golf Meet in Fort Dodge, punching their ticket after earning a third-place finish in Oskaloosa.

The 3A field at State Golf is very talented. Here was the full list of qualifiers:

Pella

Oskaloosa

Mount Pleasant

Nevada

Spencer

Spirit Lake

Central DeWitt

Clear Lake

Norwalk

Carroll

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced its 2019 baseball All-Conference teams. Iowa Wesleyan was represented by Nick Salas (SO/Pipe Creek, TX), who made the SLIAC All-Conference Third Team; and Jake Leonard, who was named to the SLIAC All-Sportsmanship Team.

Salas finished the season with a .322 batting average, .428 on base percentage and a .645 slugging percentage. The sophomore from Texas hit eight home runs, recorded 33 RBI’s and had a .973 fielding percentage.

Jacob Leonard (JR/Aurora, IL) scored 20 runs and recorded 13 RBI’s this season. Leonard improved in every batting category, as well as improving his fielding percentage from last season.

Following the 2019 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference softball conference tournament, Iowa Wesleyan University’s Kayla Ford (JR/Washington, IL) was named to the SLIAC All-Tournament Team. Ford went 2 for 7, with one run for the Tigers during the tournament.

June:

Congratulations to local Mount Pleasant native and DC Elite Wrestling Club Standout, Blaine Frazier, for earning All-American Status at the largest and most premier high school wrestling dual tournament of the year, 2019 AAU Scholastic Duals. The event was held at ESPN Wide World of Sports Arena at Disney World in Kissimmee, Florida.

Frazier wrestled on Team Iowa Black, Many of the top wrestlers in the country were on display in the hard fought tournament and Team Iowa was able to place 9th overall in the nation.

Mount Pleasant baseball had a near perfect June, going 16-3 including a 10-game winning streak capped off with sweeping conference rival Washington for wins 9 and 10 in a row.