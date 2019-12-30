KILJ Sports Year in Review: July, August, September

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ Sports Year in Review: Quarter 3

July:

The Mount Pleasant softball team was well represented on the 2019 Southeast Conference All-Conference list.

The Panthers had four first-team selections:

Sydni Coleman (11)

Anni Liechty (12)

Samantha Broeker (11)

Trinity Krabill (12)

Makayla Cam was also honored as a 2nd Team All-Conference choice.

Sydni Coleman was named the conference’s Player of the Year.

Coleman helped guide Mount Pleasant to a 23 win season this year finishing 16-6 in the circle with a 2.44 ERA, while hitting .349 with a home run and 29 RBI.

Mount Pleasant’s Chase Lamm competed the Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Classic in July.

Lamm was joined by his head coach Shawn Striegel, who is an assistant on Team South. The game was played at the UNIDome in Cedar Falls, Saturday.

The Iowa Shrine Bowl Game is an all-star football game between selected pre-college football athletes on each side of a north-south dividing line in Iowa.

The players are selected by a process of nomination by coaches, balloting by state-wide sports media professionals, and official invitation from a representative of the Iowa Shrine Bowl.

Mount Pleasant senior Mary West will be competed in this year’s IAHSSCA Girls’ Soccer All-Star game in Des Moines.

West led Mount Pleasant with 17 goals.

She competed on Team East.

The Mount Pleasant baseball team was well-received on the 2019 All Southeast Conference List.

The Panthers had four first teamers, four second teamers and two honorable mention honorees.

1st team: Jaxon Hoyle, Corbin Broeker, Chase Williamson, Clayton Lowery

2nd team: Bryce Anderson, Nik Coble, Chase Lamm, Trace White

Honorable Mention: Dalton Gardner, Brennen Bender.

The Panthers also had four Academic All-Conference players:

Chase Lamm

Trace White

Clayton Lowery

Nik Coble

Mount Pleasant finished this year with a record of 21-11.

They were crowned as co-conference champions and fell to #6 Fairfield in the Class 3A district finals.

August:

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association announced their 2019 All-State and All-District teams and Mount Pleasant was well-represented.

Senior shortstop Anni Liechty was honored as a 2nd Team All-State selection for her efforts this year.

Liechty, who will be attending the University of Iowa, hit .361 this year with a team-best four home runs and 42 runs batted in.

She doubled five times and tripled once. She also pitched — throwing 48 innings while striking out 35.

Mount Pleasant’s Makayla Cam was a 3rd-team All-State selection.

Cam hit .331 this year for the Panthers with 14 RBI. She doubled eight times and tripled four.

She also went 25-for-28 stealing bases.

New London graduate Keontae Luckett began his freshman season with the University of Iowa football team this fall.

The former Tiger is began his freshman season with the Hawkeyes after helping lead New London to an 8-man State Championship.

Luckett, listed at 5’10, 180, will compete in the running back room as a walk-on this year.

Last year, Luckett rushed for over 1,500 yards while scoring 26 touchdowns on the ground, adding three more through the air.

The Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees will play a regular season game in Dyersville, Iowa at the site of the beloved 1989 baseball movie, Field of Dreams, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, Major League Baseball announced this past August.

Major League Baseball has already begun construction on a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark on the Dyersville site.

The Mount Pleasant Panther football team started their season with a bang.

The Panthers jumped out to a 14-0 lead behind two rushing touchdowns by Jack Johnson and added 28 points in the second half defeating #10 Clear Creek-Amana, 42-20 at Clipper Stadium on August 30th.

Mount Pleasant racked up 279 yards of offense en route the victory.

September:

Iowa Wesleyan athletics hosted a Press Conference introducing new head wrestling coach, Coach Robert Powell to the staff.

This event was be held in the Iowa Wesleyan University Social Hall in the Howe Student Activity Center.

Powell’s first season competing will be the fall of 2020.

Jenna Murphy, a junior from Pella, IA, was honored as the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week for Iowa Wesleyan in September.

Murphy helped lead the Tigers to their first three wins of the season that month, 3-2 over North Central, 3-1 over Mount Mary and 3-2 over Silver Lake College, where over the course of the weekend she totaled 78 digs.