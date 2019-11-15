KILJ is Hiring

KILJ Radio in Mount Pleasant, Iowa is an independently owned, locally focused radio station serving southeast Iowa. With both an AM and FM station, we have been providing news, sports, weather and community information since 1970. Learn more about us at kilj.com.

Position would be full time; including nights, weekends and some holidays required. We are willing to train the right candidate.

Duties

Weekend anchor. Saturday and Sunday, hire will work the morning shifts to gather and report news, sports and events of the day. They will also cover weekend events and handle any technical issues or weather related or community announcements that need to be aired.

Sports assistant to cover local high school and college sporting events as directed by Sports Director. Must include ability to conduct sports related interviews and writing. Additional play-by-play opportunities available for the right candidate.

News assistant to cover local events, conduct interviews and gather and report on local happenings as directed to by News Director.

Radio Reminders Director. List all events on daily reminders on station website.

Help manage our social media content. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Engineer sports broadcasts and sales remotes.

Cover shifts for coworkers for on-air shifts as needed. Some shifts to include the morning board.

Help with commercial/production work. This includes writing and editing production spots. Experience with Adobe Audition is a plus.

Learn the station’s software and technology and help troubleshoot issues.

Qualifications

Pleasant, well-controlled voice.

With a small staff, applicants must be team players.

Quality writing and editing skills and proficient grammar.

Knowledge in broadcasting and broadcast technology is a plus.

Self-starter. Mature and responsible.

Please submit your resume to:

KILJ Radio

2411 Radio Drive

Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641

Or email:

kiljradio@kilj.com

KILJ is an equal opportunity employer. KILJ provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, KILJ complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment.