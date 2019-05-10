KILJ & Drake Restaurant Mother of the Year!

KILJ Radio and the Drake in Burlington are pleased to announce that Marcy Murphy has been selected as our “Mother of the Year.” She was selected based on the essay written by her daughter Maya. Marcy receives a $150 gift certificate to the Drake. Our second place winner is Sarah Hegar who receives a $100 certificate and the third place certificate for $50 goes to Oralia Fett. We also had two runners-up. Lori Schwerin and Deb Rhum each get a ticket to Adventureland. Congratulations to our winners and Happy Mother’s Day to all our moms!