KILJ Community Forum

KILJ wants to keep you informed during this time about everything related to the Coronavirus and our community. Owner Paul Dennison will be facilitating a community forum this Friday at 9:30 am right here on KILJ to keep you up to date with what is happening in our listening area. Hear from State Representative Joe Mitchell, Henry County Public Health Coordinator Shelley Van Dorin, Emergency Management Coordinator Walt Jackson, Chief of Police Lyle Murray, and Mount Pleasant Chamber Alliance Executive Vice President Kristi Ray. We will allow them to give brief updates on how their organizations are responding and we will be taking questions from you to address your community concerns. You may email us ahead of time with questions to kiljradio@kilj.com or give us a call at 319-385-8728. Please be sure to tune in to 105.5 FM or stream us online at kilj.com to hear updates from community leaders and experts on the Coronavirus this Friday morning at 9:30 am in a community forum.