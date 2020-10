KILJ Candidate Forum

Join KILJ’s Paul Dennison and Theresa Rose Thursday evening at 6 pm on 105.5 FM for another Candidates Forum. This week’s forum will feature the candidates for the Iowa Senate District 42 race. Democrat Rich Taylor of Mount Pleasant is seeking a third 4 year term to the seat. The Republican challenger is Jeff Reichman of Montrose in Lee County. District 42 includes Henry, Lee, Jefferson and Washington Counties.