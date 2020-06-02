KILJ Announces Summer Broadcast Schedule

KILJ Announces Summer Broadcast ScheduleWritten by Nathan Bloechl on June 2, 2020
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
KILJ — With summer sports starting up statewide June 15th, KILJ will air 10 games over the course of 24 days during the baseball and softball regular season.
Here’s a look at the schedule:
- Monday, June 15th — Mount Pleasant Baseball vs. Fort Madison — 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, June 18th — Mount Pleasant Softball vs. Washington — 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 23 — New London Baseball at Iowa City Regina — 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 24th — Mount Pleasant Softball at New London — 7:00 p.m.
- Monday June 29th —- Mount Pleasant Baseball vs. Burlington — 5:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 1st — Mount Pleasant Baseball vs. Marion — 7:00 p.m.
- Monday, July 6th — Mount Pleasant Softball vs. Washington — 5:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 7th — Mount Pleasant Baseball at Mediapolis — 7:00 p.m.
- Thursday, July 9th — Mount Pleasant Baseball at Knoxville — 5:30 p.m.
Of course start times are approximate.
We look forward to bringing live sports back to the KILJ-FM airwaves!