Kidsymphony Coming Up!

SOUTHEAST IOWA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA VERY EXCITED FOR

KIDSYMPHONY CONCERTS: PETER AND THE WOLF WITH REALLY INVENTIVE THEATER COMPANY

Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra is extremely excited to present a staged production of Peter and the Wolf with actor Michael Boudewyns of Really Inventive Theater Company on Saturday, November 19th. The concert, which is free for all children to attend, will also feature Linda Robbins Coleman’s ode to Iowa For a Beautiful Land. Robert McConnell and SEISO will take a light-hearted approach to introducing children and their families to the symphony orchestra. The concert will include individual instrument demonstrations and the audience will be invited to come on stage after the concert to see and hear the instruments up close.

Each concert lasts about 45 minutes – not too long for little ones to enjoy from beginning to end. They’re funny, fast-paced and very entertaining. Tickets for Kidsymphony concerts are sold on our website www.seiso.us, and at the door ($5 for adults, kids are free).

Kidsymphony Concert for Families in three locations on Saturday, November 19, 2019:

11:00 a.m. Bridge View Center in Ottumwa

2:00 p.m. Iowa Wesleyan University Chapel Auditorium in Mt. Pleasant

4:30 p.m. Capitol Theater in Burlington

Detailed information about concerts, schedules, tickets and other programs is available on the orchestra’s web site: www.seiso.us. To receive a season brochure, please contact the SEISO office at 601 N. Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, IA 52641 or email seiso@iw.edu.