Kevin Floyd Walters

Kevin Floyd Walters, 58, of Burlington, died Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Great River Medical Center, West Burlington. He was born August 10, 1962 in Burlington, to Floyd and Donna Sue Grandstaff Walters. He married Michelle Dingman; they later divorced.

He was a 1980 graduate of Burlington High School and was of the Christian faith. Following high school he worked in geriatrics as a CNA until declining health. Kevin enjoyed cooking, baking, reality shows, shopping, music, pets, especially his cat Wiley and his daschund Penny.

Survivors include his son Kristofer Lee (Megan) Walters of Burlington; grandchildren Norah, Ella, Finnick and Theo; his twin Kent of Burlington, sister Bobbi (Craig) Huebner of New London, brother Brian of Independence; and three nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donna Elmore and Floyd Walters, and his grandparents.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated and his cremains will be buried at Burge Cemetery next to his beloved mother, Donna at a later date. A memorial has been established for the Des Moines County Humane Society. Elliott Chapel, New London, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.