Kerry Joe MillerWritten by Theresa Rose on August 26, 2019
Kerry Joe Miller, 61, of New London, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his residence.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, August 28 at Elliott Chapel, New London. Pastor David Mixon will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will begin after noon on Tuesday, August 27 at the Chapel with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 PM. Memorials have been established to the Henry County Rescue Unit and the American Heart Association.