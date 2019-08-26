Kerry Joe Miller

Kerry Joe Miller, 61, of New London, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his residence.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, August 28 at Elliott Chapel, New London. Pastor David Mixon will officiate. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will begin after noon on Tuesday, August 27 at the Chapel with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 PM. Memorials have been established to the Henry County Rescue Unit and the American Heart Association.