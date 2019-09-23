Keokuk Woman Receives Deferred Judgment, Probation and $750 Fine for Insurance Fraud

Des Moines – Heather Dawn Palmisano, age 35, of Keokuk received a deferred judgment on September 16, 2019, following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. As part of the deferred judgment, Palmisano was placed on probation for 5 years and assessed a fine of $750.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime. We all pay for insurance fraud in the form of higher insurance costs,” Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said. “I appreciate the hard work of our fraud bureau, the Keokuk Police Department and the Lee County Attorney’s Office to prosecute this case so Mrs. Palmisano was held accountable for her actions.”

Heather Palmisano was originally charged with Fraudulent Submissions (Class D Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau which began in 2018. The investigation concluded that Heather Palmisano made statements and submitted documents in support of an insurance claim to her insurance company seeking reimbursement through a renter’s insurance policy for non-existent items.

Iowans with information about insurance fraud are encouraged to contact the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau at 515-242-5304.